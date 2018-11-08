Magna International (MGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Magna International updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MGA traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 342,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $67.47.

Get Magna International alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 233,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 374,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Magna International from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/magna-international-mga-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.