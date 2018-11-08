Magnum (MGM) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Magnum has a market capitalization of $2,029.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015389 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00149546 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00253207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $669.25 or 0.10349248 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

