MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

MMYT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $39.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 11.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 104,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,842,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,616,000 after purchasing an additional 57,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

