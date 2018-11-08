Mallinckrodt (MNK) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) has been assigned a $27.00 price target by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNK. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mallinckrodt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.39.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Shares of MNK opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $36.65.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 65.24% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 493.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter worth $237,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter worth $293,000.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.