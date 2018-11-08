ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 14.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 6.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 38.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 186.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $120,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,049,473.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Argus cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.85.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $81.51 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.79 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/manpowergroup-inc-man-shares-bought-by-ftb-advisors-inc.html.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.