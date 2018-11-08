Mantech International (MANT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Mantech International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,611. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 63,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $4,159,837.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,246.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $100,216.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,237 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,204. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mantech International by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Mantech International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mantech International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mantech International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mantech International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

