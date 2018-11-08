Marc Holtzman Acquires 5,696 Shares of FAT Brands Inc (FAT) Stock

FAT Brands Inc (NASDAQ:FAT) Director Marc Holtzman purchased 5,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $44,998.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Holtzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 20th, Marc Holtzman acquired 1,747 shares of FAT Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $15,006.73.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Marc Holtzman acquired 1,793 shares of FAT Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,533.07.

FAT stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. FAT Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of September 19, 2018, it owned 6 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries.

