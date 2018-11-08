MarineMax (HZO) PT Raised to $31.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HZO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Ifs Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

HZO opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.11.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 25,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $619,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,940.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 151,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,041.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,775 shares of company stock worth $2,842,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 142.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,404 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 51,941 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the second quarter valued at about $734,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

