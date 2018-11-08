Markston International LLC Sells 32,188 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Markston International LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,188 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,506,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,798,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,851 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,482,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,426,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,563,000 after acquiring an additional 102,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,681,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,327,000 after acquiring an additional 164,278 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE:MPC opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

WARNING: “Markston International LLC Sells 32,188 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/markston-international-llc-sells-32188-shares-of-marathon-petroleum-corp-mpc.html.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.