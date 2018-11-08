Markston International LLC Trims Holdings in Metlife Inc (MET)

Markston International LLC reduced its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 42,805 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $2,013,119.15. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 559,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,294,331.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $45.18 on Thursday. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. B. Riley cut their price target on Metlife from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Metlife from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

