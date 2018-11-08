Marriott International Inc (MAR) Declares $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

Marriott International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $6.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

MAR stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.62. 140,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,753. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $149.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. Marriott International had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price objective on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

