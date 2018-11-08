Marriott International (MAR) PT Set at $123.00 by Morgan Stanley

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned a $123.00 price target by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Marriott International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.14.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.57. 105,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $106.96 and a 52 week high of $149.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 62.71%. Marriott International’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Marriott International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Marriott International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.