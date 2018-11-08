Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 971,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,948 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.7% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $80,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3,497.1% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

