Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YCG LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 210,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,452,000 after buying an additional 41,183 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

