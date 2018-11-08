Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Acquires 1,684 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after buying an additional 7,853,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,303,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,999,000 after buying an additional 541,338 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,118,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,811,000 after buying an additional 478,982 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,552,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,793,000 after buying an additional 654,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,080,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,384,000 after buying an additional 702,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $118.62 and a twelve month high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total transaction of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,955.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/marshall-sullivan-inc-wa-acquires-1684-shares-of-johnson-johnson-jnj.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.