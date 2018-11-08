Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.59.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $36,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,142.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. 477,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,257,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

