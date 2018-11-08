Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Globant SA (GLOB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 229,926 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.44% of Globant worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLOB. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter worth $24,822,000. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,423,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,795,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Globant by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,626,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $205,968,000 after buying an additional 240,630 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Globant by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 257,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 28,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Globant by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Globant to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $55.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.83. Globant SA has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $66.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Globant had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.48%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/massachusetts-financial-services-co-ma-has-9-29-million-holdings-in-globant-sa-glob.html.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.