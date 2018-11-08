Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Embraer SA (ERJ)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Embraer worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 257,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 66.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Embraer from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.90 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

ERJ stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.50, a PEG ratio of 21.31 and a beta of -0.09. Embraer SA has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were paid a $0.0095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

WARNING: “Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Embraer SA (ERJ)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/massachusetts-financial-services-co-ma-reduces-holdings-in-embraer-sa-erj.html.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.