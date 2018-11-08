Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 33,015 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 26.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,015 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Trust Co boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 4,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 92,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 44,560 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $87.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $84.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 21.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $1.0412 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CM shares. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 33,015 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/massachusetts-financial-services-co-ma-sells-33015-shares-of-canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce-cm.html.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.