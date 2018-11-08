Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.18–0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $25-27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.68 million.Maxwell Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Maxwell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Maxwell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxwell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxwell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXWL opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Maxwell Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $6.27.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.04 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxwell Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Lyle purchased 30,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Franz Fink purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,067.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 492,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Maxwell Technologies Company Profile

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

