Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $25-27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 million.Maxwell Technologies also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $-0.18–0.18 EPS.
Maxwell Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 7,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,284. Maxwell Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.04 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.86% and a negative net margin of 31.86%. Maxwell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxwell Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXWL shares. ValuEngine raised Maxwell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Maxwell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Maxwell Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Maxwell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxwell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.13.
In other Maxwell Technologies news, Director Ilya Golubovich bought 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $199,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,484.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Franz Fink bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,067.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 492,200 shares of company stock worth $1,599,650 in the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Maxwell Technologies
Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.
