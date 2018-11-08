MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (MZDAY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

MZDAY opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

