McKesson Co. (MCK) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in McKesson were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 54.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,237,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,669 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9,884.4% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 565,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 560,052 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in McKesson by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,768,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,664,000 after purchasing an additional 273,090 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,787,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.69, for a total value of $173,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $132.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $117.19 and a 52 week high of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.26.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

