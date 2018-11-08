MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.22 Million

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last week, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, DEx.top, IDEX and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015414 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00149362 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00252942 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.24 or 0.10004848 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20]’s genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,171,423,430 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, DEx.top, Gate.io, IDEX, Kryptono, Coinrail and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

