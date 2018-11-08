MediBloc [MED] Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $281,103.00 (MED)

MediBloc [MED] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. MediBloc [MED] has a market cap of $19.63 million and approximately $281,103.00 worth of MediBloc [MED] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MediBloc [MED] has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [MED] token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Bibox and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediBloc [MED] Profile

MediBloc [MED] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [MED]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [MED] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [MED]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam. MediBloc [MED]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [MED] is medibloc.org/en.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [MED]

MediBloc [MED] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [MED] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [MED] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [MED] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

