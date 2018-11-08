Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 233,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 82,423 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,276,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Medtronic by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.58.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.93%.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,274.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.88 per share, with a total value of $249,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,678 shares of company stock valued at $25,818,353 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/medtronic-plc-mdt-shares-bought-by-janney-montgomery-scott-llc.html.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.