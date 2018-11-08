Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,373 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,068,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,187,000 after purchasing an additional 181,506 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,904,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,278,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,506,000 after purchasing an additional 155,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $75.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

