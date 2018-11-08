Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,371 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,234,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $464,103,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,197,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,755,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,033.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WH opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

