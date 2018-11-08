Meeder Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.21 Million Position in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth about $136,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $43.78 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.57 million. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

