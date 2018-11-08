Meet Group (MEET) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 2,344,326 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,059,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

MEET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Meet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $330.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 87,415 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $412,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,419,548 shares of company stock valued at $6,395,000. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Meet Group by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Meet Group by 316.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter valued at $155,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

