Melanie M. Nealis Acquires 475 Shares of Sun Hydraulics Co. (SNHY) Stock

Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) insider Melanie M. Nealis purchased 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $19,199.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at $261,719.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SNHY traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.52. 169,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.71. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Sun Hydraulics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Sun Hydraulics’s payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNHY. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Sun Hydraulics by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNHY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Sun Hydraulics to $62.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on Sun Hydraulics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.17.

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems.

