Mengis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $456,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,456 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 13,919,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,299,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,876,000 after acquiring an additional 247,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,362,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $172,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,672,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Williams Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $33.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 24.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.94 per share, for a total transaction of $259,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,582 shares in the company, valued at $689,537.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,907 shares in the company, valued at $538,773.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,500 shares of company stock worth $993,625. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

