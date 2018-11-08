Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 147.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5,102.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 127.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $157,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Applied Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 58.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

