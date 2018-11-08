Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

MNLO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 5,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,605. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20.

Several analysts recently commented on MNLO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Menlo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis.

