MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) & NetGear (NTGR) Head-To-Head Review

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) and MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get NetGear alerts:

NetGear has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MER Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 3.03, indicating that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NetGear and MER Telemanagement Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetGear 0 1 3 0 2.75 MER Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetGear presently has a consensus target price of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.62%. Given NetGear’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NetGear is more favorable than MER Telemanagement Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of NetGear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NetGear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NetGear and MER Telemanagement Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetGear -1.43% 8.75% 5.34% MER Telemanagement Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetGear and MER Telemanagement Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetGear $1.41 billion 1.27 $19.43 million $2.32 24.36 MER Telemanagement Solutions $8.63 million 0.66 -$1.76 million N/A N/A

NetGear has higher revenue and earnings than MER Telemanagement Solutions.

Summary

NetGear beats MER Telemanagement Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in three segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as remote video security systems, broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, and WiFi network adapters. The company also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. It markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About MER Telemanagement Solutions

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and online and mobile video advertising worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise, Service Providers, and Video Advertising. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators, and content service providers. Further, it provides cloud and managed services; and digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.