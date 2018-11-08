Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 1,640 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 5.6% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPY. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 233,756 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 6,858.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 161,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after buying an additional 158,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $281.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $252.92 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.3226 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 1,640 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/mercer-capital-advisers-inc-buys-1640-shares-of-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.