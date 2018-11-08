Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Position Lifted by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $75.33.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.
In other news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $7,534,524.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 277,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.81, for a total transaction of $20,510,248.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,879 shares in the company, valued at $20,510,248.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,443 shares of company stock worth $73,155,331 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.