Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Shares Bought by Patriot Wealth Management Inc.

Patriot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,202,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,303,000 after acquiring an additional 209,459 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after acquiring an additional 21,890 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 42,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $75.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Ashley Watson sold 47,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $3,496,185.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 107,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $7,534,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,017,443 shares of company stock valued at $73,155,331. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

