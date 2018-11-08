Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 target price on Mercury Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of MRCY traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,280. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26.

In related news, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $189,805.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 318,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,273,610.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Aslett sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $259,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,826,286.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,200 shares of company stock worth $2,920,742. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

