Mesa Air Group (MESA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mesa Air Group, Inc. provides airlines services. The Company offers passenger transportation and regional air services. Mesa Air Group, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MESA. Cowen started coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Mesa Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESA traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $15.12. 6,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,568. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.74 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 39,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $439,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen N. Artist sold 12,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $141,006.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 479,701 shares of company stock worth $5,353,463.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $18,935,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $13,431,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $2,471,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $10,220,000. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter valued at $23,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba.

