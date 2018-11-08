Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.00.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.37, for a total value of $2,674,925.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,925.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,858 shares of company stock worth $8,681,504 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $592.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $521.79 and a 1 year high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/mettler-toledo-international-inc-mtd-shares-sold-by-pitcairn-co.html.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.