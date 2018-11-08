Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 306.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 603.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7,233.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $624.00.
In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.37, for a total value of $2,674,925.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,925.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,858 shares of company stock worth $8,681,504 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $592.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $521.79 and a 1 year high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.
