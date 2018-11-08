MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MCR opened at $7.57 on Thursday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $8.59.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

