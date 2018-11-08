Michael H. Mclamb Sells 60,000 Shares of MarineMax Inc (HZO) Stock

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) VP Michael H. Mclamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 151,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,041.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE HZO opened at $24.02 on Thursday. MarineMax Inc has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $670.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.94.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $308.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum set a $22.00 price target on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. It sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; motor yachts; convertible yachts; pleasure boats; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

