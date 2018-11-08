Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday.

The analysts wrote, “MCHP reported strong 2Q19 results driven by growth across all segments. MCHP is doing a good job of integrating Microsemi and forecasts $8 of EPS in FY20. Unsurprisingly, there’s a temporary pause in auto due to the transition to the new emission standards in Europe and softness in China. While uncertainty still exists around the Chinese tariffs, MCHP has reduced MSCC and internal inventory to managed levels. We see growth drivers in Aerospace/Defense, continued synergies from MSCC and de-leveraging. With the stock down 20% YTD, we believe the shares are discounting much of this uncertainty.””

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Nomura dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

MCHP stock opened at $70.30 on Thursday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,998 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $337,151.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,791.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $200,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

