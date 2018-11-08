Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Stake Lowered by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 151,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 415,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 32,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Micron Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Micron Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

