MICT (MICT) vs. ACS Motion Control (ACSEF) Critical Analysis

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) and ACS Motion Control (OTCMKTS:ACSEF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MICT and ACS Motion Control, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICT 0 0 0 0 N/A ACS Motion Control 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares MICT and ACS Motion Control’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICT -11.38% -46.74% -12.33% ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MICT and ACS Motion Control’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICT $18.37 million 0.39 -$8.15 million N/A N/A ACS Motion Control N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ACS Motion Control has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MICT.

Volatility and Risk

MICT has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACS Motion Control has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.4% of MICT shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.6% of MICT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of ACS Motion Control shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ACS Motion Control beats MICT on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc. develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments. Its vehicle cabin installed and portable tablets offer computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies various customized military computer-based systems, simulators, automatic test equipment, and electronic instruments for the defense and aerospace markets. Its solutions and systems are integrated into critical systems, such as command and control, missile fire control, maintenance of military aircraft, and missiles for use by the Israeli Air Force and Navy, and by foreign defense entities. MICT, Inc. primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

ACS Motion Control Company Profile

ACS Motion Control Ltd. develops, manufactures and sells motion control systems for motion centric applications. The company develops and manufactures advanced multi-axis motion controllers and integrated control modules. Its products are used in packaging, printing, robotics, linear stage control, semiconductor manufacturing and testing, electronic assembly and testing, medical imaging and advanced digital printing industries. The company was founded by Ze’ev Kirshenboim and Jacob Engel on June 9, 1985 and is headquartered in Migdal Ha-Emek, Israel.

