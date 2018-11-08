Mike Butterworth Buys 51,642 Shares of Kin and Carta plc (KCT) Stock

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) insider Mike Butterworth purchased 51,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £49,059.90 ($64,105.45).

Shares of KCT opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Thursday.

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 9th. The company reported GBX 10.10 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Kin and Carta Company Profile

Kin and Carta plc provides marketing solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strategic Marketing, Marketing Activation, and Books. The company offers data solutions, including insight and understanding, campaign planning and execution, marketing consultancy, platform implementation and integration, software consultancy, data and insight, campaign management, customer acquisition, media sales, and experience marketing solutions; It also provides consulting solutions comprising retail strategy, investor services, operational strategy and planning, and airports and commercial spaces for retail and consumer markets, as well as shopping center development and asset management services; consumer and market research consultancy, such as branding and communications, innovation, segmentation, behavior change, pricing, and qualitative services; and healthcare strategic consulting and communications services.

