Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,541 Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $30.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum set a $28.00 target price on Applied Optoelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $399.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.30. Applied Optoelectronics had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/millennium-management-llc-purchases-shares-of-17541-applied-optoelectronics-inc-aaoi.html.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.