Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 18,770 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edelman Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 2,713,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,363,000 after buying an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 120,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.54 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

