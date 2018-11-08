Millennium Management LLC Sells 63,269 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,269 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Invesco Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

